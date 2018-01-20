Image caption Police have urged anyone who was at the party on Willows Road in Walsall to come forward with information

Six teenagers arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man at a house party have been released on police bail.

Rezwan Ali, 19, died at a house in Willows Road, Walsall, West Midlands, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT on 14 January

He collapsed in the kitchen after being stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said the 17 to 19 year olds were arrested on Friday and were bailed, pending further inquiries.

'Get in touch'

The force said it believed up to 50 people may have been at the party and has asked those there to contact it with any information.

Det Insp Ian Wilkins said they believed there may have been a fight before the stabbing.

He said the arrests did not mean it was the "end of the matter" and officers wanted any witnesses to come forward.

He added: "I would also urge the person responsible to do the right thing and get in touch so that we can hear their side of the story."