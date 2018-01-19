Image copyright Police handout Image caption The family of Jaskaran Kang said he was a "caring, hard-working father, son and brother"

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed at a flat.

Jaskaran Kang, 24, from Handsworth, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.

Dontay Ellis, 18, of Central Drive, in Lower Gornal, is the third person to be charged over Mr Kang's death, police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Dudley Magistrates' Court later.

Reggie Salmon, 20, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley, and a 17-year-old from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have already been charged with murder.

They remain in custody and are due to face trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in July.