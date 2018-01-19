Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Emergency services said the resident had left the room just before the crash

A Birmingham resident had a lucky escape when they left a room seconds before a van being chased by police crashed through the wall.

Police said the vehicle allegedly rammed a police car before hitting the property on Gravelly Lane, Erdington, at around 20:40 GMT on Thursday.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service said there were no injuries and it was working to secure the home

West Midlands Fire Service said "thankfully" there were no injuries as the occupant had just left the room.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The crash happened in Erdington at around 20:40 GMT on Thursday

West Midlands Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested.

Animal ban after puppies rescued

The force said the van, suspected as being stolen, had been pursued by officers along the A38 before its collision with the police vehicle in Erdington.

The fire service said they had worked to secure the property.