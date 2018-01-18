Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Jaswant Rathore (centre) was jailed for 12 years

A West Midlands GP has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting four female patients.

Jaswant Rathore, 60, conducted unnecessary massage "treatments" to satisfy his sexual desires.

The attacks took place between 2008 and 2015 at Castle Meadows Surgery, Dudley.

Rathore, of Ploughman's Walk, Wall Heath, was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Midlands Live: Latest updates on wind weather warning

The doctor was convicted of eight charges of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration but cleared of a further eight allegations relating to four other patients.