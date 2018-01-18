Birmingham & Black Country

Jaswant Rathore: Midlands GP jailed for sexual assaults

  • 18 January 2018
Dr Jaswant Rathore arriving at court with his family Image copyright PA
Image caption Dr Jaswant Rathore (centre) was jailed for 12 years

A West Midlands GP has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting four female patients.

Jaswant Rathore, 60, conducted unnecessary massage "treatments" to satisfy his sexual desires.

The attacks took place between 2008 and 2015 at Castle Meadows Surgery, Dudley.

Rathore, of Ploughman's Walk, Wall Heath, was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The doctor was convicted of eight charges of sexual assault and two counts of assault by penetration but cleared of a further eight allegations relating to four other patients.

