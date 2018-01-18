Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Business owner Akhtar Javeed died in February 2016

A man suspected of shooting dead a businessman almost two years ago has been detained in Pakistan, police say.

Akhtar Javeed, 56, was killed in February 2016 during a botched armed robbery at his warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham.

Officers have now arrested and detained Tahir Zarif, 27, in Pakistan and are looking to deport him.

In September 2016, Suraj Mistry was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 23 years.

Two other men were jailed for seven years and six years and eight months respectively for conspiracy to rob.

Officers had suspected Mr Zarif, of Derby, had fled and gone into hiding in Pakistan five days after the shooting.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, described the arrest as "fantastic news for the family of Mr Javeed".

"We will continue to liaise with the Pakistani authorities over the deportation process."

Father-of-four Mr Javeed died during a raid at his catering supplies firm, Direct Source 3, based on Rea Street.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court, which ended in September 2016, heard how he was tied up and shot in the leg as the robbers demanded he open the company's safe.

He attempted to escape but during a struggle was shot again and died at the scene.