Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Jaswant Rathore (centre) was told to expect a "significant prison sentence"

A West Midlands GP has been told to expect a "significant prison sentence" after being convicted of sexually assaulting patients.

Jaswant Rathore, 60, was convicted of 10 charges against four women but cleared of a further eight allegations.

The attacks took place between 2008 and 2015 at Castle Meadows Surgery, Dudley.

Rathore, of Ploughman's Walk, Wall Heath, was remanded in custody until Thursday during the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.