Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The body of Megan Bills was found 18 days after she was seen on CCTV entering Ashley Foster's room

A man who strangled a 17-year-old girl and hid her body in a clingfilm-wrapped wardrobe within hours of meeting her has been found guilty of murder.

Ashley Foster, 24, used his shirt as a ligature to strangle Megan Bills and left her body to decompose in a wardrobe for 18 days at an ex-offenders' hostel in the West Midlands.

He had been released from prison three days before the killing.

Foster admitted preventing Megan's lawful burial but denied murder.

Midlands Live: Carillion apprentices told to stay away; Cricketer denies rape

During his trial, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Foster told his mother in a letter that he had concealed the teenager's body after accidentally throttling her during consensual sex.

Examination of Foster's mobile phones showed he had made numerous searches relating to strangulation and schoolgirls in the days after the murder in Brierley Hill on Easter Sunday last year.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Ashley Foster guilty of murder

Megan's body was found at the New Path of Life hostel by staff who had inspected Foster's room after reports of a smell, which Foster claimed was from the carpets.

Foster came to the hostel, which provides housing for former offenders, days after being released from prison.

He had been convicted on 28 November 2016 of battery and witness intimidation after an incident where he picked up a carving knife and and threatened to kill his sister.

CCTV footage of Megan's final movements shows her leaving the hostel with Foster to go to a local shop before returning to his room at about 15:35 GMT on 16 April 2017.

The jury were told she was not seen leaving the room and there is no other reliable evidence of her ever being seen alive again.

Megan's body was wrapped in a curtain inside the wardrobe and was identified through dental records, but was so badly decomposed that a post-mortem examination failed to establish how she died.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows Ashley Foster and Megan Bills going into a local shop

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: "If the defendant's purpose was to ensure that it would be as difficult as it could possibly be to work out how she died, he certainly achieved that aim."

He told jurors Foster had "seemed his normal self" as he enjoyed a roast dinner in the aftermath of the murder and said he had smirked at a relative when asked why he needed to buy clingfilm.

The court also heard a former partner of Foster said he had asked to choke her during sex but she had refused.

Megan was placed into foster care aged four and found a home with her adoptive parents aged seven.

Her parents said she had gone through a "turbulent" period, and had left the family home before her murder but was in the process of returning.

Police said she was only reported missing the day after her body was found because she did not have a mobile phone and was difficult to contact.

Megan's family paid tribute to the teenager, who they described as "bubbly, caring and lively".

In a statement, they said that her death is "painful beyond words" and her murder "demonstrates an evil cruelty beyond any decent comprehension".