Image caption Police have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area

A man who was stabbed to death at a house party has been named.

Rezwan Ali, 19, was found at an address in Willows Road, Walsall, West Midlands, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.

He collapsed in the kitchen after suffering a knife wound to the chest.

West Midlands Police said it was understood up to 50 people may have been at the party and appealed for anyone there to come forward. Mr Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Chris Mallett, from the force's homicide unit, said: "We believe there was a fight at some stage and that has ultimately led to a young man losing his life.

"This is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts are with Rezwan's family and friends who are understandably shocked and distraught at what has happened."