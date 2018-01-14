Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jaskaran Kang was found in the Stourbridge Road flat on 6 January

Two people have been charged with murder after a "hardworking father" was found stabbed to death at a flat.

Jaskaran Kang, 24, was found in the property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, early in the morning of 6 January.

Reggie Salmon, 20, from Dudley and a 17-year-old boy from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, who cannot be named, are due before magistrates in Dudley on Monday.

Mr Kang, from Handsworth, has been described by his family as "a lovely and caring father, son and brother".

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact West Midlands Police.