A woman kicked two police officers and bit the hand of a third after being arrested for allegedly breaching the peace.

They were sent to reports of a domestic disturbance at a house Baxters Road, Solihull, at about 05:00 GMT where they arrested a 34-year-old woman.

While being treated in hospital for facial injuries, she attacked the officers, West Midlands Police said.

The officers needed treatment for their injuries.

The woman, who was treated at Heartland Hospital, has since been arrested for police assault and remains in custody.