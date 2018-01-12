Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Oluwadaimlola Johnson, 19, stabbed the victim four times

A teenager has been sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for murdering a father during a bungled break-in.

Oluwadaimlola Johnson stabbed Simon Johnson - no relation - at his home in Netherton, Dudley, in August 2016.

Johnson, 19, was found guilty of murder in December, while a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The pair broke into the home of Mr Johnson, 41, to steal cannabis plants.

Simon Johnson's body was found by a colleague

The 17-year-old boy will also serve three years on extended licence.

The pair made several trips to Mr Johnson's house in Cradley Road to steal the plants.

The victim, a window fitter, was stabbed four times when he woke up and confronted the intruders, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "Simon Johnson was a naturally trusting man, too trusting as it turned out - he let people into his home and they took advantage of this trust."

He said "not one shred of remorse has been shown by either of the convicted youths".