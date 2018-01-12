Image copyright Family handout Image caption Claire McKenzie died at the scene of the crash in Erdington

A man has been jailed for 12 months for causing the death of a woman in a car crash.

Claire Mackenzie, 35, was found collapsed in Sutton New Road, Erdington, Birmingham, early on 11 November 2016. She died at the scene.

Tomas Marcinkus, 29, of Second Avenue, Low Hill, Wolverhampton, was found guilty of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

A charge of causing death by dangerous driving was dropped.

Marcinkus has also been disqualified from driving for two years and will have to take an extended test.