Image caption Councillor Hussain denies any misconduct. West Midlands Police has said it will not launch any criminal proceedings in relation to the case.

A former deputy council leader has been found to have breached its code of conduct by trying to cancel parking tickets for family members.

The Sandwell Council misconduct hearing found Mahboob Hussain also broke rules in a sale of public toilets.

It said the councillor "ignored" a £130,000 valuation and instead sold them for £35,000 to a family friend.

Mr Hussain, who did not attend the hearing on medical grounds, said he had been "denied any natural justice".

The Oldbury councillor had denied any misconduct. West Midlands Police has also said there is "insufficient detail" to launch a criminal investigation in relation to the breach.

The committee, headed by James Goudie QC, found the councillor had breached the code of conduct a total of 12 times.

In his summary after the three-day hearing, Mr Goudie said: "[Mr Hussain] comprised the integrity of other council officers by exercising complete control over the action of the sale of the toilet block.

"The councillor's actions brought the council into disrepute."

The allegations of misconduct were first investigated following the publication of the Wragge Report in 2016.

During the hearing, the committee heard how the councillor sold the three public toilet blocks to one of his family friends in 2012.

Legal advice

He also asked councillor officers to reduce and cancel a total of three parking fines for his wife and sons, the hearing was told.

Two earlier scheduled hearings in August 2016 and March 2017 were called off following legal challenges.

A hearing will be held in the coming weeks to decide what action should be taken against him.

In a statement, Mr Hussain said he planned to seek legal advice on the decision.

He continued to deny the claims and said he had fully intended to defend himself, when he was well enough to do so