Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ellie Underhill, from Dudley, was described by her family as a 'bubbly, lively girl'

Four people have been charged over the death of a 20-year-old woman who fell from a car bonnet.

Ellie Underhill died a week after suffering head injuries in the fall at a Dudley car park in 2016, police said.

Luke Hickman, 19, of Wassell Road, Wollescote, has been charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Three others were charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are all set to appear before Walsall magistrates on 10 January.

Midlands Live: Two die in light aircraft crash

West Midlands Police said the three charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice were: Ross Bingham, 20, of Hagley Road, Edgbaston; Elly Phillips, 19, of Seymour Road and Hana Edwards, 18, of Grove Road, both in Wollescote.

Ms Underhill fell in the car park of Tesco Extra, off Birmingham Road, on Boxing Day, 2016.