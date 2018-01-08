Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was hit on Moorside Road near the junction with The Centreway in Yardley Wood

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car being trailed by police.

Police believe the car involved was a Ford Fiesta that officers had been following after it failed to stop, minutes before the hit-and-run.

The 19-year-old was knocked from his bike at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.

A police cordon at the scene of the crash on Moorside Road has since been lifted.

The car believed to have been involved was found in Hornby Grove in Yardley Wood at about 19:30, but no arrests have yet been made.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.