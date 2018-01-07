Murder probed as man, 23, stabbed at Dudley flat
- 7 January 2018
A 23-year-old man has been stabbed to death.
He was pronounced dead at a flat in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, after police were called at about 02:30 GMT on Saturday morning.
Lead investigator Det Insp Justin Spanner, of West Midlands Police, said a murder investigation had been launched.
"I am appealing for anyone who may have any information about what happened leading up to the attack," he added.