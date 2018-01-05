Image copyright Desmond Jaddoo Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at Paddy Power in Rookery Road, Birmingham

A man arrested after a stabbing at a Birmingham bookmakers has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at Paddy Power in Handsworth, Birmingham.

The victim was found with severe head injuries and declared dead at the scene in Rookery Road.

West Midlands Police said the 28-year-old was still to be formally identified and a post-mortem test would take place in due course.

After the stabbing, at 12:45 GMT on Thursday, police said they believed it to be an isolated incident and closed the street at the junction with Newcombe Road while investigations took place.