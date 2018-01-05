Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jeremiah Regis-Ngaujah died in November 2016

The brutal murder of a two-year-old boy by his stepfather could not have been predicted, a review has found.

Chevaze McGregor, 27, repeatedly struck Jeremiah Regis-Ngaujah at his Wolverhampton home with a rod and a belt causing more than 100 injuries.

He was jailed for life in June. The boy's mother was jailed for three years and four months for allowing the death.

The city council's serious case review found the "severe level of violence" could not have been predicted.

Jeremiah, described as a "smiley, happy toddler... who enjoyed hugs", died in November 2016 from multi-organ failure after his abdominal injuries caused septic shock.

During proceedings, Birmingham Crown Court heard he was left "broken and battered" by McGregor who inflicted numerous injuries, including a skull fracture, broken ribs and a bite wound.

McGregor told investigating officers his strong Christian beliefs meant he believed it was necessary to use physical punishment when Jeremiah misbehaved.

The Wolverhampton Safeguarding Children Board's report, which was published earlier, revealed the boy's mother Sindyann Regis, 25, and grandmother also had strong religious beliefs and Regis underwent an "exorcism ritual" by a London pastor when four months pregnant.

However, the review said there was no evidence Jeremiah was subject to violence by his stepfather because of these beliefs.