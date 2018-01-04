Birmingham & Black Country

Man dead after stabbing in Handsworth Paddy Power

  • 4 January 2018
The scene outside Paddy Power on Rookery Road Image copyright Desmond Jaddoo
Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at Paddy Power on Rookery Road, Birmingham

A man has died in a stabbing at bookmakers Paddy Power.

Police said the victim was found with severe head injuries and declared dead at the scene in Handsworth, Birmingham.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing which happened at about 12:45 GMT on Rookery Road.

Police, who believe it to be an isolated incident, have put up a cordon and closed the road at the junction with Newcombe Road while investigations continue.

Buses are also being diverted away from the area.

Image copyright Desmond Jaddoo
Image caption The road is closed while police investigate

