Image copyright Desmond Jaddoo Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at Paddy Power on Rookery Road, Birmingham

A man has died in a stabbing at bookmakers Paddy Power.

Police said the victim was found with severe head injuries and declared dead at the scene in Handsworth, Birmingham.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing which happened at about 12:45 GMT on Rookery Road.

Police, who believe it to be an isolated incident, have put up a cordon and closed the road at the junction with Newcombe Road while investigations continue.

Buses are also being diverted away from the area.