Part of Pershore Road in Cotteridge was closed after the crash

A man was left with life-threatening injuries when the car he was driving crashed into a building following a police pursuit.

Police said the Ford Fiesta, believed to have been stolen, had failed to stop for officers before the crash on Pershore Road, Cotteridge, Birmingham.

The driver, 20, was hurt along with three teenage passengers whose injuries were described as serious.

They are aged 17, 18 and 19, the West Midlands Force said.

The car left the road at about 01:30 GMT.

Pershore Road was closed at the junction with Holly Road and Watford Road, but has since reopened.

The IPCC and West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department has been informed.