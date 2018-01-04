Image copyright Google Image caption Russells Hall Hospital had the best performing A&E department in the country two years ago

Two patients died at a West Midlands hospital while waiting to be treated, amid winter pressures on the NHS.

The BBC understands a man died in the waiting room and a woman on a stretcher in the corridor at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Both happened before Christmas when the hospital was under severe pressure. There is no suggestion at this stage the deaths could have been avoided.

The Dudley Group of Hospitals said it cannot comment on individual patients.

It is understood the man was a suspected cardiac patient with chest pains.

The female patient, suffering abdominal pains, had been taken out of an ambulance and was waiting on a stretcher.

The trust said: "All serious incidents are subject to a full internal investigation and where appropriate external advice or investigation is sought."

'Doing their utmost'

Russells Hall Hospital had the best performing A&E department in the country two years ago, but it has seen its performance decline this winter.

On Tuesday there were 53 ambulance delays of more than an hour outside the hospital - the highest figure in the West Midlands region.

The trust says over the new year period it saw a 13% increase in patients arriving by ambulance.

Figures released by NHS England as part of its weekly winter statistics publication illustrate the pressure the health service overall is under with at least 20 hospital trusts declaring major incidents this week.

A spokesperson for the Dudley hospital said: "At times we are struggling with the numbers of ambulances as we have experienced ambulances arriving in clusters which can cause delays in handover.

"But everyone is doing their utmost to ensure we look after the patients."