Two men arrested after car window shot at in Birmingham

  • 30 December 2017
Gun Image copyright @SnapperSK
Image caption A gun was recovered from a damaged car at the scene

Two men have been arrested after a car window was shot at in a Birmingham street.

Armed police were deployed to Overbury Road in Northfield at about 02:30 GMT after reports of a gunshot.

One man, 23, was arrested at the scene and an 18-year-old was detained in a nearby tower block. A sawn-off shotgun was recovered from a car at the scene.

Both men are in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Ch Insp Gareth Mason, from West Midlands Police, said a "swift 999 call" enabled the force "to get armed police on the scene quickly", seize an illegal weapon and led to the arrests.

There were no reports of injuries.

Image copyright @SnapperSK
Image caption Forensics officers have been searching the street in the Northfield area of Birmingham

