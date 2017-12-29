Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service advised people nearby to close their windows due to the smoke

A "severe" fire at a furniture storage unit took crews more than 10 hours to bring under control.

The blaze on Cranford Street, Smethwick started at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday, West Midlands Fire Service said.

At its height about 40 firefighters were involved and the service advised people in the area to close doors and windows due to large amounts of smoke.

The incident was scaled back at 05:45 GMT, with two appliances left at the scene.

The whole of the furniture unit, measuring approximately 30m x 100m, was alight, the fire service said.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene at about 20:30 GMT

One area of the single-storey building had collapsed and relief crews were needed to help bring the blaze under control.

The service said crews continue to damp down areas of the site and the cause is unknown.

Media caption Smethwick fire rages for more than ten hours

Firefighters worked to stop "the fire spreading to another building and some lorries".