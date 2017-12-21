Image copyright Amy Tunney Image caption The bus was travelling through Bournville in Birmingham at the time of the crash

A double-decker bus roof was torn off when it passed under a low railway bridge.

The top deck was "completely removed" when it went through the tunnel in Bournville Lane, Birmingham, according to a paramedic who attended.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the National Express West Midlands bus, which was out of service at the time.

No passengers were on board and the driver was not injured.

'Bridge wins'

The bridge, situated near Cadbury World, bears signs warning of a 10ft (3m) height limit.

West Midlands paramedic Ben Pallante, who was called to the scene, said it marked an "unusual end" to his shift.

A fire crew from nearby Kings Norton simply described the crash as a case of "double decker v bridge. Bridge wins".

Image copyright Ben Pallante Image caption The top of the bus was completely detached from the rest of the vehicle

Image copyright Ben Pallante Image caption A close-up view shows how much damage was caused by the impact