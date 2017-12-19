One of the six victims of a multi-car crash in Birmingham had served a prison sentence over a 130mph police chase, the BBC understands.

Kasar Jehangir, 25, was jailed for three years for dangerous driving and possession of drugs with intent to supply in November last year.

He was one of two men who threw heroin from an Audi while being chased by police on the M6 in 2015.

Lucy Davis and Lee Jenkins have also been named as victims of the crash.

Mr Jehangir - released earlier in 2017 under probation service supervision - died on Sunday alongside Tauqeer Hussain, 26, and Mohammed Fasha.

Another man, 22, was seriously injured when the Audi the four men were in crashed with a taxi on Lee Bank Middleway, near the city centre.

Mr Hussain's mother suffered a heart attack after learning of her son's death, a family member said.

Taxi driver Imtiaz Mohammed and his passengers, 42-year-old Mr Jenkins, and his partner 43-year-old Ms Davis from Kingstanding in Birmingham, died after the vehicle was smashed on to its side.

Ms Davis' family said: "Lucy was a beautiful and fun-loving mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend who brought happiness to the lives of all she met. Rest in Peace our Lady in Red."

Her relatives have taken to social media to express their "unbearable" pain.

Mr Jenkins' employer, University Hospitals Birmingham, said: "The trust extends its deepest condolences to the family of Lee Jenkins and also to his friends and colleagues at this very sad time."

Mr Mohammed, 33, has been described by relatives as a "happy, loving and friendly guy", was on his last job before heading home to his wife and family, according to his brother.

The family of Mr Mohammed, who had five daughters and one son, said his death came the day before his daughter's fourth birthday.

Tousif Hussain Kiani, whose younger brother Tauqeer died in the crash, revealed that their mother had a heart attack after hearing about her son's death.

Mr Hussain was abroad when his sister contacted him in the middle of the night to tell him his 26-year-old brother was among the men thrown from the Audi.

He said he managed to get the next flight back to the UK, only to return to the news that his mother, Jamil Ahktar, had been taken to hospital.

The death of Tauqeer is another tragedy for the family as Mr Hussain's older brother, Khrum Munir, was killed in a car accident almost 10 years ago when the 28-year-old was coming home from work.

He said his father was "holding it together because he is a strong man... but emotionally, I'm not sure what he is feeling."

Mr Hussain described Tauqeer, known as Tox, as someone who was "friendly to everybody" and always outside the house on St Benedicts Road, Small Heath, with his friends "laughing and joking".

He was due to start a new job in January.

He said Mohammed Fasha lived opposite and was a childhood friend to them both.

"We were always in each other's houses... always together. It doesn't seem real because they're not here," he said.

The brothers had known Kasar Jehangir for several years and the fourth person in the car who survived, an unnamed 22-year-old man, since he was about 15 years old.

He said the group were going to get food when the crash happened.

Mr Hussain said he was upset at Mr Jehangir's past drug convictions being referenced following his death.

"It's irrelevant to what has happened now... it's a matter in his own private life and not something his family want to be seeing.

"Everybody does bad and good in their life."

He said he was also angry at graphic images and footage of the aftermath of the crash scene being shared on social media.

"When I checked my social media [after learning of his brother's death] I saw people uploading pictures and videos.

"Fair enough you want to record the cars or whatever, but people were recording the bodies lying on the floor and that's not how I'd like to see any person lying on the floor while they are dead in that state, never mind if they're my brother and my best friends."

Police said investigations into the cause if the crash were ongoing.