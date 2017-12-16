Birmingham & Black Country

Recovery truck engulfed in flames on M6

  • 16 December 2017
The recovery truck on fire
Image caption Emergency crews were called to the fire at 10:55 GMT

A recovery vehicle was engulfed in flames with a car on its back on the hard shoulder of the M6.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the M6 northbound between junction 8 for Birmingham and 9 for Wednesbury at about 10:55 GMT.

The scene was cleared by 11:30 and there were no reported injuries. However, it caused long traffic delays.

In a separate incident, a collision near Newcastle-under-Lyme led to more delays when two lanes were closed.

It is not known how the recovery vehicle fire started.

