A man has died following an explosion at a metals plant.

Fire crews and other emergency services were called to the incident at Timet UK, on Witton Industrial Estate in Holford Road, Birmingham at 02:44 GMT.

The man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene. His family have been informed.

Police said they were called after reports a cooling pipe had burst. It was expected crews would remain on site for a number of hours.

A cordon was put in place around the site. No other premises were evacuated.

The Health and Safety Executive will be carrying out a full inquiry following the incident, assisted by West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police.

Image caption The factory was cordoned off following the explosion

Group Commander Steve Harris, of the fire service, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, his friends and colleagues following this tragic incident."

At one stage there were about 30 firefighters at the scene.

They had to use specialist suits to tackle the fire, because of the nature of the materials.

Reporter Joan Cummins from BBC Midlands Today was at the scene, and said staff from Timet had been sent home.

There was no visible damage to the building.