Phone theft police probe man's selfies

Image copyright Other Image caption A man took selfies that appeared in the Cloud content of the woman who owns the phone

Police investigating the theft of a mobile phone want to identify a man who used it to take selfies that later appeared in the victim's Cloud account.

The phone, which belonged to a 59-year-old woman, was stolen from a car on Saxon Wood Road in Shirley, Solihull, some time between 20 and 22 November.

Police said within days the woman noticed images of a stranger in content stored on the Google Cloud platform.

Officers say they want to talk to him "about the theft".