Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family of crash victim backs release of CCTV footage

The family of a grandmother who died in a hit-and-run crash has released CCTV of the moment she was killed in the hope of catching the driver.

Krishna Devi Droch, 62, was hit by a silver Vauxhall Zafira travelling on the wrong side of the road in Handsworth, Birmingham, of 9 November.

She died at the scene and the car was found burnt out two miles away.

Three people arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving were released pending further inquiries.

Darren Holness, 47, of Leonard Road, Handsworth, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Ms Droch's brother Baldev Korotania said: "The individuals responsible are still out there and the only closure for our family throughout this difficult period is for them to be brought to justice."

The car hit Ms Droch as she crossed Rookery Road on her way to morning prayers.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Krishna Droch's family has been left devastated by her death

Moments earlier, it had sped through a red traffic light in Soho Road, and was being closely followed by a light green Corsa and a silver/grey Ford Mondeo.

All three cars - two of which had false plates - were found abandoned within 24 hours.

Mr Korotania added: "Krishna was the foundation of our family, who was always there when we needed her.

"Her caring and compassionate nature will forever be missed by us.

"The grandchildren she has left behind are still waiting for her to come home.

"Although nothing can replace what we have lost, her love and care will remain in our hearts forever."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family has backed the release of the CCTV footage by police

Det Sgt Paul Hughes of West Midlands Police said: "This tragic event has brought devastation and loss to a whole family and a larger community who knew and loved Krishna.

"We know that there were many people on Rookery Road that day, and there will be people we have not spoken to.

"I would appeal directly to them to come forward. The information you have may seem insignificant to you, but may be the piece of the puzzle we need to identify the occupants of the cars.

"I would urge those responsible to give themselves up before we come knocking at their door."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Det Sgt Paul Hughes appealed for anyone who recognised the Zafira's number plate to come forward

Mr Holness is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 12 December.