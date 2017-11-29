Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yvvone Walsh and her son, Harrison, were murdered in 2013

A woman and her baby son were murdered by a man being monitored by police.

Yvonne Walsh, 25, and Harrison, seven months, were strangled at their home in Birmingham, by her former partner Wesley Williams in 2013.

He had been released from prison three months earlier after attacking his sister's ex-partner with a hammer.

A West Midlands Police sergeant and a PC have now been found guilty of misconduct for not contacting Ms Walsh about Williams' release.

Following an Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation into police contact with Williams before the murders, the force agreed the officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct over how they handled information about his relationship with Ms Walsh.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Wesley Williams was ordered to serve at a minimum of 29 years

A police misconduct hearing, which concluded on 24 November found:

Both officers guilty of misconduct over their failure to contact or visit Ms Walsh and evaluate the risk to her and her children and for not informing social services about the relationship

The PC guilty of misconduct for not making adequate or prompt inquiries to establish Williams' whereabouts or the identity of his new partner, and failing to ensure the safeguarding of two former partners

The panel ruled the officers should face no further action.

West Midlands Police has said it had taken action following recommendations made by the IPCC.

IPCC Commissioner for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: "We are satisfied that our recommendations for organisational improvement either have been or are being addressed."

Following his conviction it was revealed Williams committed the murders while another woman he had broken up with, Rebecca Shuttleworth, was standing trial for the murder of her own two-year-old son, Keanu Williams.