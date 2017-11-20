Birmingham firework death: Two more arrested
Two more arrests have been made over the death of a man who died after an industrial firework was ignited in his Birmingham home.
Tony Nicholls, 56, died after the attack by a group that burst into his home in Birchtrees Drive on 2 November.
A 21-year-old man detained at Birmingham Airport and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
They have been bailed until next month.
Officers detained the Sheldon man at the airport at 16:15 GMT on Sunday shortly after he arrived on a flight.
The woman was arrested from an address in Ward End following a police raid at 09:00 GMT on Sunday.
Two men arrested last week, aged 29 and 22 from Lea Hall and Stechford respectively, have also been bailed.
The 22-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 29-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.