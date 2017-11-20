Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tony Nicholls died in hospital after the blaze in the Tile Cross area of Birmingham

Two more arrests have been made over the death of a man who died after an industrial firework was ignited in his Birmingham home.

Tony Nicholls, 56, died after the attack by a group that burst into his home in Birchtrees Drive on 2 November.

A 21-year-old man detained at Birmingham Airport and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

They have been bailed until next month.

Officers detained the Sheldon man at the airport at 16:15 GMT on Sunday shortly after he arrived on a flight.

The woman was arrested from an address in Ward End following a police raid at 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

Two men arrested last week, aged 29 and 22 from Lea Hall and Stechford respectively, have also been bailed.

The 22-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 29-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.