Royal Blood gig in Birmingham: Police find 53 stolen phones
A man has been arrested after police found him with 53 stolen mobile phones following a gig.
Royal Blood performed at The Arena Birmingham on Saturday night, where police say the thefts took place.
West Midlands Police arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of theft and recovered the mobile phones.
The force urged "gig-goers to be extra vigilant" and is appealing for people who attended the event and had their phone stolen to contact them.
Det Sgt Jeff Clifford said: "Currently the vast majority of victims have been identified, but we urge anyone who attended the concert who is missing a phone to call us.
"It's unfortunately a reality that large crowds at concerts such as this make rich pickings for career criminals."