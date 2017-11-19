Birmingham & Black Country

Royal Blood gig in Birmingham: Police find 53 stolen phones

Phones on table Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption West Midlands Police recovered 53 phones which were stolen at a music gig

A man has been arrested after police found him with 53 stolen mobile phones following a gig.

Royal Blood performed at The Arena Birmingham on Saturday night, where police say the thefts took place.

West Midlands Police arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of theft and recovered the mobile phones.

The force urged "gig-goers to be extra vigilant" and is appealing for people who attended the event and had their phone stolen to contact them.

Det Sgt Jeff Clifford said: "Currently the vast majority of victims have been identified, but we urge anyone who attended the concert who is missing a phone to call us.

"It's unfortunately a reality that large crowds at concerts such as this make rich pickings for career criminals."

