Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Burglars stole the "unique item" signed by Liam Gallagher

A guitar signed by singer Liam Gallagher has been stolen from a partially-blind 71-year-old woman.

Thieves broke into the property on Fast Pitts Road, Hay Mills, Birmingham and stole the Epiphone EJ 200 guitar, which the woman won in a Radio X competition.

West Midlands Police said they also took a 4K smart TV and a 55-inch Polaroid series.

"This is a despicable crime against an elderly blind woman," said PC Ed Morgan.

Image copyright PA Image caption Liam Gallagher signed the guitar for a radio competition

"The guitar is a unique item signed by Liam Gallagher.

"We're appealing for anyone who is offered this item, or has any information about what happened, to come forward as soon as possible," he said.

Officers said they believe that the offenders entered the house by removing a panel from a rear UPVC door and made their escape the same way.