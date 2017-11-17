From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Saros and Leanor Endris were killed in October last year

A father has been found guilty of murdering his two young children who he smothered with a petrol-soaked rag before setting fire to the family home.

Saros Endris, eight, and his sister Leanor, six, were found dead at their house in Holland Road, Birmingham, in October 2016.

Their father Endris Mohammed, 47, also tried to kill his wife by attempting to cause a gas explosion.

The taxi driver was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

A two-week trial was told Mohammed appeared normal in the run-up to the deaths.

Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Wire Image caption Jurors were told Mohammed carried out the killings during a "sleepover" in the lounge

He was found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder after the jury deliberated for under 30 minutes.

Mohammed had denied the murders, claiming diminished responsibility allegedly caused by a depressive disorder.

He will be sentenced on Monday.