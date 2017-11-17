Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Perry admitted using school equipment to send the messages

A primary school teacher lost his job after sending sexually explicit emails while at work, a professional misconduct panel has heard.

Christopher Perry admitted using school equipment to send personal emails "of a sexual nature".

Mr Perry was dismissed from his job at St Francis Catholic Primary School, in Walsall, last December.

However, the panel ruled his actions did not affect pupils' wellbeing and he could remain in the profession.

The National College for Teaching and Leadership hearing found Mr Perry had sent several emails from the school to one or more members of the public during October and November 2016.

'White knickers'

Among the emails was a message that said: "I have always wanted to see you standing naked, full length in a mirror with your beautiful hair flowing off your shoulders, smiling at me."

The messages also included a request for a woman to dress "as a schoolgirl with white knickers".

He also told the recipient she would, "be required to perform acts upon me, live on Omegle." Omegle is an online chat website.

The panel said Mr Perry had been asked by the school's management to stop sending personal emails from school equipment but had ignored the instruction.

It ruled that while Mr Perry's actions could bring the profession into disrepute, they were not so serious as to justify banning him from teaching.

It said his conduct had not seriously affected pupils' education or wellbeing or involved any serious abuse of position or sexual misconduct.

A statement issued on behalf of the school said it had launched "a thorough investigation resulting in dismissal last December".

"Police were also informed of the matter but as no crime had been committed it remained a school investigation," it said.

"We will always act promptly and effectively to keep our school environment safe and happy."