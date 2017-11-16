From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Nicholls died in hospital after the blaze in Tile Cross

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after a fatal firework attack.

Tony Nicholls' home was gutted by fire after an industrial-sized firework was let off by a group of men that burst into the property as he and his partner ate a Chinese takeaway.

Mr Nicholls, 56, died in hospital after the blaze in Birchtrees Drive, Tile Cross, Birmingham, on 2 November.

A 22-year-old man was being questioned, West Midlands Police said.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and subsequently bailed.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The house in Tile Cross was gutted in the fire

The firework was lit and caused a major fire, police said.

Mr Nicholls' partner, a 50-year-old woman, escaped with fractures to her lower limbs after jumping from a first-floor window at the property.

She has been released from hospital, but suffered life-changing injuries.

Daughter Fiona Nicholls paid tribute to her "fun-loving" father who she said had "worked hard all his life".