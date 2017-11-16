Birmingham firework death: Arrest on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after a fatal firework attack.
Tony Nicholls' home was gutted by fire after an industrial-sized firework was let off by a group of men that burst into the property as he and his partner ate a Chinese takeaway.
Mr Nicholls, 56, died in hospital after the blaze in Birchtrees Drive, Tile Cross, Birmingham, on 2 November.
A 22-year-old man was being questioned, West Midlands Police said.
On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and subsequently bailed.
The firework was lit and caused a major fire, police said.
Mr Nicholls' partner, a 50-year-old woman, escaped with fractures to her lower limbs after jumping from a first-floor window at the property.
She has been released from hospital, but suffered life-changing injuries.
Daughter Fiona Nicholls paid tribute to her "fun-loving" father who she said had "worked hard all his life".