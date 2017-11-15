Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard Zainab Pervaiz manipulated a vulnerable victim over a long period of time

A law student who made thousands of pounds tricking music fans into buying fake concert tickets has received a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Zainab Pervaiz, 25, of Walsall, set up online sale listings for performances by Justin Bieber, Adele and Beyonce but the tickets never existed.

A Birmingham Crown Court judge ordered her to do 150 hours unpaid work and pay back £9,982 she made from 16 victims.

She previously admitted 16 counts of fraud by false representation.

At her last court appearance, Pervaiz' barrister said she knew her career in law was over.

Image caption People thought they were buying tickets to go and see Justin Bieber

She used a PayPal account belonging to her partner's grandfather to take payment from her victims before transferring the cash into her own bank account.

Police became involved after disgruntled customers began to complain, and the PayPal account holder was forced to repay them.

Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Zainab Pervaiz was sentenced for falsely selling Beyonce tickets

District Crown Prosecutor Emma Tait said: "Zainab Pervaiz not only abused the trust she had gained with her partner but she also abused the trust others had in her to deliver the concert tickets.

"She lured the victims into giving her money by falsely advertising highly desirable concert tickets without any intention of supplying them.

"The CPS is now taking steps to recover the money that she took."