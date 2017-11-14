Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Droch died at the scene at about 11:00 BST on Thursday

A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice over a fatal hit-and-run crash, police said.

Krishna Devi Droch, 62, was fatally hit on Thursday crossing Rookery Road in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Darren Holness, 47, of Leonard Road, Handsworth, will appear before Birmingham magistrates later on the charge, West Midlands Police said.

Police believe three cars were involved in the incident and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Three people, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have since been released as investigations continue.

Officers have recovered the cars and they are being examined.

Ms Droch's family have paid tribute to their "foundation". "Her love and care will stay with us forever," they said.