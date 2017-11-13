Image copyright Google Image caption The man is believed to have died at 18:00 BST on Sunday, but was not discovered at his home until Monday

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after one man died and three others were injured in "domestic incidents".

In two hours three people were subjected to "nasty assaults" and a man was stabbed to death in his home, in Cradley Heath, West Midlands.

Police believe the arrested man, from Tividale, was known to the victims.

The dead man, also 47, is believed to have died at 18:00 BST on Sunday.

His body was not discovered until 11:45 on Monday, at an address on Congreaves Walk. He had multiple stab wounds.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

Vehicle theft

"Three people were subjected to nasty assaults involving weapons, including a knife and a metal bar, in the space of just over two hours," Det Ch Insp Edward Foster, from West Midlands Police, said.

None of the injuries from attacks in Dingle Avenue, West Avenue and Poplar Close, are thought to be life-threatening.

"These are understood to be domestic incidents where the suspected attacker is known to the victims," Mr Foster said.

The 47-year-old was arrested in Oldbury on Monday and is in police custody on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, wounding and vehicle theft.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a disturbance in the area to come forward.