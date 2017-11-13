From the section

Image caption Mr Gupta's area of professional interest is military medicine, according to the hospital trust's website

A hospital consultant has been charged with three sexual assaults.

Vibhore Gupta, 52, is a consultant in emergency medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Mr Gupta, of the city's Harborne area, was arrested in March following a report to police and was also charged with one count of assault, West Midlands Police said.

University Hospitals Birmingham, which runs the QE site in Edgbaston, declined to comment on the matter.

Mr Gupta is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 21 November, a police spokeswoman said.