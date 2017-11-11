Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Droch died at the scene at about 11:00 BST on Thursday

The 62-year-old woman who died after a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham has been named as Krishna Devi Droch.

Ms Droch was fatally hit on Thursday crossing Rookery Road in Handsworth.

Her "heartbroken" family have paid tribute to their "foundation". "Her love and care will stay with us forever," they said.

A 47-year-old man who handed himself in yesterday has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Three people arrested yesterday, a 22-year-old man and two teenagers, aged 13 and 16, have been released as investigations continue.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Droch died on Rookery Road, near the junction with Soho Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham

Ms Droch's family has urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is not only a loss to the family, but a loss to the community," they said.

"Through her kindness and support she was the foundation of our family."

Police believe that three cars, a Vauzhall Zafira, a Corsa and a Mondeo, were involved in the fatal crash.

The Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved was found burnt out two hours after the crash just over a mile away.

The Corsa and Mondeo have also been recovered by police and are being forensically examined.

Det Serg Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said: "We think that a Vauxhall Zafira was being followed by a Corsa and a Mondeo as it travelled along Rookery Road.

"The Zafira then crossed to the wrong side of the road around a 'keep left' bollard and it is at this point that it struck the victim as she crossed the road."