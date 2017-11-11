Image copyright Google Image caption The two officers were hit by a Peugeot 407 on Westacre Crescent in Wolverhampton at around 00:30 GMT on Saturday

The suspected driver of a car that injured two police officers in a hit-and-run has been charged with wounding.

Anthony Potter, 50, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of the blue Peugeot 407 that ran down the police officers attending a suspected burglary in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Two women, aged 42 and 48, and a 44-year-old man were also arrested and have been released on bail.

Mr Potter, from Wolverhampton, will appear at Walsall Magistrates later.

The 50-year-old, of Spur Tree Avenue, is charged with a total of five offences: wounding with intent to resist arrest, attempted wounding, driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving and uninsured driving.

The two police officers, who were knocked down in Westacre Crescent, continue to recover from their injuries.