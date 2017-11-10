Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died on Rookery Road, near the junction with Soho Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham

A man and two boys aged 13 and 16 have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash which left a 62-year-old woman dead.

West Midlands Police said it is believed three vehicles were involved in the collision in Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham on Thursday.

A burnt-out Vauxhall Zafira, believed to be involved, was found two hours after the crash just over a mile away.

The 22-year-old man and teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We think that a Vauxhall Zafira was being followed by a Corsa and a Mondeo as it travelled along Rookery Road.

"The Zafira then crossed to the wrong side of the road around a 'keep left' bollard and it is at this point that it struck the victim as she crossed the road.

"All three vehicles sped off after the collision, however the Zafira was found burnt out just two hours later in Romulus Close."

Police have also recovered the Corsa and the Mondeo and all three vehicles are being forensically examined.

The three arrested are believed to have been travelling in the Corsa, police said. They were arrested on Thursday night and remain in custody.

Officers are still searching for the occupants of the other cars, the force added.