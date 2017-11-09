Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police think the box may have been discarded nearby

Detectives investigating the death of a man in an arson attack have identified the type of firework that was let off inside his home.

Anthony Nicholls, 56, died on Tuesday five days after the 200-shot commercial firework was lit inside his house in Tile Cross, Birmingham.

Police have released an image of it and believe the box was discarded nearby.

The blaze gutted the property and his wife suffered leg fractures when she jumped from a first floor window.

Detectives are treating Mr Nicholls' death as murder.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are treating Anthony Nicholls' death as murder

Police have appealed for witnesses to the fire or anyone who may have seen someone carrying the large firework which was let off at about 23:00 GMT in Birchtrees Crescent last Thursday.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "This could help provide us with valuable clues.

"We owe it to the family of Mr Nicholls to find out who started the blaze and bring whoever was responsible to justice."