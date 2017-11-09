Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died on Rookery Road, near the junction with Soho Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham

A 62-year-old woman has died after being knocked over in a hit-and-run.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, at about 11:15 GMT on Thursday.

The driver fled the scene but police say they are working to trace them after recovering CCTV.

"I'd urge the driver to do the right thing and make himself known to police as soon as possible," Sgt Alan Wood said.

Midlands Live: Teenager denies terror charges; arrests after police officers hit by car