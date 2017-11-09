Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Saros and Leanor Endris were pronounced dead after emergency services attended a house fire

The wife of a man accused of murdering his two children has described him in court as a "perfect dad".

Penil Teklehaimanot told Birmingham Crown Court that Endris Mohammed appeared normal prior to the deaths.

Mr Mohammed, 47, denies murdering his son Saros, eight, and daughter Leanor, six, at their home in Holland Road in the city, in October 2016.

He also denies attempting to murder his wife by trying to cause a gas explosion.

Mr Mohammed is alleged to have used a petrol-soaked rag to smother the "happy and healthy" children.

The trial, at Birmingham Crown Court, has heard he denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility allegedly caused by a depressive disorder.

Mrs Teklehaimanot said the pair met in 2006 in Kent, after they both came to Britain from East Africa as asylum seekers.

She told the court he was a "gentle, quiet man" and his personality had not changed in any way since 2006.

Jurors heard how Mrs Teklehaimanot was sleeping upstairs when Mr Mohammed smothered the children during a downstairs half-term "sleepover" on 28 October.

Mrs Teklehaimanot, who was woken by a smoke alarm, said: "When I saw the fire I was scared and screamed."

On Wednesday, jurors heard Mr Mohammed, who was an Uber driver, claimed he had decided to end his own life because his "hopes for a good life in England" had failed.

He told police in a statement handed to officers in January that he had no money.

Mrs Teklehaimanot told the court she was not in debt and that the couple's rent payments were not in arrears.

The trial continues.