A father accused of murdering his two children has accepted he caused their deaths, a court has heard.

However, Mohammed Endris, 47, denies smothering his son Saros Endris, eight, and his daughter Leanor, six, who were found after a fire in Holland Road, Birmingham in October 2016.

He also denies attempting to murder their mother, Penil Teklehaimanot.

The judge at Birmingham Crown Court said jurors must consider Mr Endris's mental state at the time of the deaths.

'Strong feelings'

At the start of the trial, Mr Justice Gilbart told the jury: "It's important you should know that the defendant does not dispute that he is responsible for the deaths of the children.

"The defendant accepts causing their deaths; this is not a case where he is saying that he denies it.

"The issue is whether he was suffering from a mental disorder and, if so, whether he can establish a defence of what is called diminished responsibility."

Both children were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital following the fire.

The judge added the case was bound to give rise to strong feelings but urged the jury to consider the evidence in a fair and dispassionate manner.

The trial continues.