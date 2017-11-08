Image copyright Family picture Image caption Nadine Foster died after her boyfriend, Dylan Stringer, swerved into an oncoming vehicle

Two uninsured drivers who killed a young mother when one of the men crashed during a drunken road race have been jailed.

Dylan Stringer and Joseph Chance reached speeds of almost 80mph moments before Stringer's car hit a wall.

His girlfriend, Nadine Foster, 18, was a passenger and died after the crash.

Stringer, 24, admitted causing death by dangerous driving while Chance, 25, was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

A judge at the same court sentenced Stringer to six years and Chance to eight years over the April 2016 crash.

In police interviews, Stringer initially blamed Ms Foster for distracting him by pinching his leg.

Midlands Live: Birmingham bin dispute 'costs council £6m'; boy, two, killed in crash

CCTV shows the men racing just before the crash near the junction with Dingle Road, Oldswinford.

They had been drinking and were driving at almost 80mph in a 30mph zone on their way home from a night out.

Stringer's car swerved into an oncoming vehicle after he tried to overtake a car, which Chance had sped past moments before.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Stringer (L) and Chance were driving more than twice the speed limit without valid licences

Ms Foster was left with multiple injuries after the Ford Focus crashed into a wall and destroyed a bus shelter. She died four days later.

Neither man had insurance or a valid driving licence.

"Their reckless and stupid actions cost a young mother her life," said Det Con Jamie Simon from West Midlands Police. "Her son, who was five months old at the time, will know never get to know his mother."

Stringer, 24, of Wychbury Road, Stourbridge, and Chance, 25, of Murcroft Road, Stourbridge, were both jailed on Tuesday.

They have also been disqualified from driving, Stringer for 13 years and Chance for 14.