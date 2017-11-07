Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police want to speak to Andrew Rose in connection with the crash

A hit-and-run suspect who struck a mother and her four-day-old baby in a pram has been named by police.

Police said 6ft 8in-tall Andrew Rose is believed to have run from the crash scene in Great Barr on 23 September.

The mother, 28, was left in a critical condition after being hit by the blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports as they crossed the A34 Walsall Road, at about 18:00 GMT.

The mother and baby are now recovering at home, police said.

Officers have advised people who may know the whereabouts of Mr Rose to call police and not approach him.

Police said Mr Rose, 32, is known to frequent Aston and Walsall. He is described as being black, about 6ft 8in tall, heavily built, with brown eyes, a black beard and moustache.

The force had previously released footage filmed on a house's CCTV system.

The driver of the car, which had the registration number DV07 MWN, ran off in the direction of Dyas Avenue.