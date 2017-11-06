Image copyright N Chadwick Image caption The four men have been told they face trial in April next year

Four men will face trial after denying they put up stickers supporting a banned far-right extremist group at a university campus.

Three National Action-branded labels were found by security staff at Aston University, Birmingham, in July 2016.

West Midlands Police charged the men with displaying offensive material likely to stir up racial hatred.

The men entered not guilty pleas at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Chad Williams-Allen, Dean Lloyd, both 26, of Tantany Lane, West Bromwich; Gary Jack, 21, of Heathland Road, and Alexander Deakin, 22, both of Birmingham, were told by the judge they would appear in court for trial in April next year.

Mr Deakin has been remanded in custody, while the other three men have been granted bail.